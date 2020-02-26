Ex-ZBC CEO refuses to return vehicle

By Mathew Masinge

Fired Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive officer, Patrick Mavhura, is allegedly refusing to return the company’s vehicle he was allocated to during his tenure.

Mavhura was arrested last year on allegations of swindling the State broadcaster of US$340 000 without board authorisation before going ahead to buy his Borrowdale house.

As the public broadcaster’s chief, Mavhura was allocated a Chevrolet Trailblazer for his duties.

The company through its secretary Patricia Muchengwa has approached the High Court on an urgent basis to recover the vehicle.

“Since the termination of the employment relationship, Respondent (Patrick Mavhura) has failed or neglected to return the vehicle to the Applicant (ZBC).

“The vehicle is not for sale. It is required for the day to day operations of the applicant in fulfilment of its constitutional obligations,” said Muchengwa.

She said ZBC’s work has been hampered with the unavailability of the vehicle.

“There is no justifiable reason for Respondent to retain possession of the Applicant’s assets.

“The conduct of Mavhura, in refusing to surrender the vehicle, has severely hampered ZBC’s work,” she added.

Mavhura allegedly diverted the US$340 000 in payments from advertising agencies meant for ZBC.

Despite the vehicle depreciating in value each day, the public broadcaster has applied that the motor vehicle be returned within 24 hours of the order being granted.

They have also applied that for the deputy Sheriff to seize and attach the vehicle.

The matter is yet to go for set down by the court. H-Metro