Machete gangs invade hospital to finish off rivals admitted for treatment

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Nurses at Kwekwe General Hospital are operating in fear as armed machete gangs continue invading the institution and getting into wards threatening nurses, as artisanal miners’ turf wars spill into the hospital.

This was revealed by Kwekwe General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Patricia Mapanda during a visit by the Health Services Board to the facility recently.

Machete gangs popularly known as MaShurugwi have been terrorising communities, a development that has been described by the Government as worrisome.

“Some machete wielding gangs are following up their rivals who come to seek medical attention at the hospitals and they wait outside the hospital holding their machetes.

“At one time, some machete wielding gangs came, and they threatened nurses. Luckily no one was injured because we quickly called the officer commanding district (Dispol),” she said.

Dr Mapanda said the hospital had since engaged the Zimbabwe Republic Police to set up a post at the institution.

“We have since engaged Zimbabwe Republic Police so that they set up a police base in the hospital for the security of the hospital staff and patients. We urgently need a police post in the institution so that those who are victimised can report quickly.

“If the perpetrators know that there are policemen manning the facility, they might stop frequenting the place. The Dispol has promised to make this happen so that citizens are protected,” she said.

She said Kwekwe General Hospital required eight more security guards to add to the current team to increase security against intruders and thieves.

Machete violence continues to soar in the Midlands Province.

Last month, five men armed with machetes pounced at a Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) church in Mkoba 16 in Gweru during a prayer session and robbed congregants before walking away with an assortments of goods. B Metro