Bethany ropes in Dr Tawanda

By Praise Masvosva

Gospel musician Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi has roped in Dr Tawanda in the new house song titled Shinga.

The song was produced by three producers namely Lyton Ngolomi, Dr Tawanda (South Africa) and DJ Binu (Botswana).

In an interview, Bethany said the song uplift hearts of believers in these trying times.

“The song Shinga is a song set to uplift someone who has lost hope.

“Even when the going gets tough just believe that one day God will answer your prayers, it might not be today but one day God will answer them.

“The song was done in three different countries with three different producers Lyton Ngolomi (Zim), Doctor Tawanda (South Africa) and DJ Binu in Botswana.

“The song is already being played on our local radio stations,” she said.

She added:

“This is my first project working with three different producers on a single song as I am working on my new album to be released in June (God’s Time).

“I am hoping to work with more artists and on my forthcoming album I am working with a Mozambican songstress called Mama Mina who is also an Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

“I want to engage African sound as much as possible.”

To date, she has five albums to her credit namely Aripo, Anotida, Anesu Jesu, Paita Nyasha and Jesu PaBasa. H-Metro