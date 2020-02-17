Herdboy jailed for raping employer’s daughter (12)

By Mejury Magaya

A Masvingo herdboy has been sentenced to 12 years for raping his employer’s 12-year-old daughter after she was left in his custody.

Thomas Marozva (19), of Chikanda Village, under Chief Nemauzhe appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of rape.

Marozva who was working as a herdboy for a family in Shurugwi, pleaded not guilty to the charge but was convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Msipa sentenced him to 12 years in prison of which two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, she said Marozva had been trusted to take care of her employer’s daughter but instead turned rapist.

For the State, Mr Kelvin Guveya told the court that on April 26 last year and at around 6PM the complainant was left in custody of Marozva by her mother who was attending an all-night church service in Gweru.

The court heard that complainant went to sleep with Marozva also going to his room.

The court heard that about an hour later Marozva came back to the complainant’s room, gained entry through the window that he forced open and slept next to her.

“Marozva then started touching the complainant who then kicked him. The complainant asked who it was but Marozva did not respond before he stood up and went out of the room and the complainant locked the door,” said Mr Guveya.

The court heard that Marozva later returned to the complainant’s room using the same modus operandi.

While in the room he went to the bed where the complainant was sleeping and raped her once.

The complainant reported the rape to her mother leading to Marozva’s arrest. The Chronicle