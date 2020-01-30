Zimpraise vehicle under hammer over failure to pay hotel bills

By Vanessa Mhizha

The sheriff of the High Court has pounced on Zimpraise Trust and the trust’s founder Joseph Madziyire over failing to pay back a long standing debt owed to local hospitality concern, Rainbow Tourism Group Limited (RTG).

RTG had taken Zimpraise Trust, a company that owns gospel music group, Zimpraise, to the High Court demanding settlement of a $12 000 hotel bill.

In a notice on Wednesday, Proliric Auctions notified that it had been “dully instructed by the Sheriff of the high court of Zimbabwe” to place under the hammer various movable property on January 30.

The items to be auctioned include a Toyota Coaster Mini Bus 20 seater.

In its declaration at the High Court, RTG said sometime between September 4 and 9, 2017, it entered into an agreement with Zimpraise, where the hotel was to provide hospitality services to the music group on credit.

“The plaintiff (RTG) and the defendants (Zimpraise Trust and Madziyire) entered into a credit agreement, in terms of which, the plaintiff was to provide hotel and hospitality services to the defendants, at its special and specific reuest on a credit basis and the defendants undertook to pay all the various amounts accrued, for services rendered,” the hospitality company said.

“The defendants were to make payment of the various amounts levied by the plaintiff upon the delivery of the service bill or within three months,” RTG continued.

“Pursuant to the agreement, the plaintiff provided hotel hospitality services to the defendants at Rainbow Towers Hotel and the costs of the services so rendered amounted to $12 003,76, which remain due, owing and payable. Despite several demands, the defendants have failed, neglected or refused to settle the amount, thereby, breaching the agreement between the parties.” Zim Morning Post