Boost for Mbira Players

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo,

Mbira players, bemoaning lack of exposure and networking platforms, have every reason to be ecstatic following the launch of a new movement set to uplift their genre.

A brainchild of Harare socialite and entrepreneur, Nyasha Dope, the new mbira movement will be launched at Big Apple Nite Club tonight.

The event will be headlined by Maungira eNharira leader Tichaona “Nyamasvisva” MaAfrica, whose group split from Mbira DzeNhanharira.

Tonight’s launch, which will culminate into a series of shows, will be held under the theme, “Bira Remadzisahwira”.

Consistent mbira player, Sekuru Hwesa Masango and his backing group, Zim Totems, is part of the line up along with Andy Muridzo, Vee Mpofu and Dziva Rembira, Swerongoma and Magic Touch.

Sasha Amadhuve, who passed through the late Mbuya Madhuve’s hands, will also join the mbira fete.

Event coordinator Dope, better known as Machembere, said they were looking forward to the big night.

“Let me hasten to say this is not a profit making event but it’s a gig where we are trying to promote our culture.

“I am one person who loves this tradition, hence the decision to come up with this concept dubbed Bira Remadzisahwira.

“It is a movement that I started with my three friends and we want to make a difference using mbira,” she said.

Asked why they decided to start the initiative now when most artistes in the genre were stuttering, she said this was the right time to give a boost to the genre.

“The launch of this movement will determine the path that we are going to take. Whether we are going to be successful or not, we won’t read much into that as we want to promote mbira.

“After the launch, we are going to take it to other parts of the country promoting mbira,” she said.

Nyamasvisva said he was ready to lead by example.

“Mbira music defines us as Zimbabweans and we are really supportive of the movement. I urge people to show up in numbers as we revive mbira music,” he said. The Herald