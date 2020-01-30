Gorimbo bags sport’s biggest prize

Themba Gorimbo was the toast of the night in Harare yesterday as he won the 2019 Zimbabwe Sportsperson of the Year and a cool $200 000.

The mixed martial artist also won the Sports-person of the Year award.

Gorimbo was the favourite after winning the Extreme Fighting Championship welterweight champion last year.

Sportswoman of the Year went to Regina Jonga, bodybuilding. She got $20 000.

One of the country’s best sports administrators, Stanley Mutoya, took the administration gong while Eugenia Chidhakwa was honoured for her spirited efforts in developing sport.

The Netball Senior Team, who captured the imagination of the world with their fine performance at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, last year, won the Team of the Year and got $100 000. Their coach, Lloyd Makunde, took the Coach of the Year award.

This year’s awards attracted some of the country’s leading sports administrators and senior Government officials, including Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

Awards

Sportsperson of the Year

Themba Gorimbo (mixed martial arts – $200 000)

Sportsman of the Year

Themba Gorimbo (mixed martial arts)

Sportswoman of the Year

Regina Jonga (body-building)

Team of the Year

Netball Senior Team (The Gems)

Coach of the Year

Lloyd Makunde (Netball)

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Shephard Patrick (Athletics Special Olympics)

Special Acknowledgement Awards :

JR Goddard Contracting; Hoops for Hope; Ministry of Primary and Secondary education

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Margaret Bangajena (wheelchair racing)

Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Donata Katai (swimming)

Sport Development award

City of Harare

Technical Official of the Year

Sarah Bennet (hockey)

Junior Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Tapiwanashe Mutsikira (athletics Special Olympics)

Junior Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability

Mufarowashe Shambira (athletics, Special Olympics)

Junior Sportsman of the Year

Matthew Denslow (triathlon)

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Donata Katai (swimming)

Woman and Sport Award: Eugenia Chidhakwa, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation

Sport Administration Award : Stanley Mutoya, African Union Sports Council Region 5 Secretariat. The Herald