Man Utd agree deal with Sporting Lisbon for Fernandes

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

United will pay an initial fee of around 55m euros (£47m) for the 25-year-old, though add-ons could increase the overall cost to 80m euros (£67.6m).

Fernandes’ move is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

The two clubs have been negotiating throughout the transfer window with a breakthrough made on Tuesday amid reports of interest from Barcelona.

United, linked with the 25-year-old last summer, initially refused to meet Sporting’s demand for 80m euros up front.

For the Portuguese club to receive the full amount, a series of conditions must be met – including United’s qualification for the Champions League.

United would pay an additional 5m euros (£4.2m) if they achieve Champions League qualification, with a further 5m euros subject to player participation. The remaining payment of 15m euros (£12.6m) is based on individual player prizes.

Fernandes joined Sporting from Sampdoria for £7.2m in 2017 and has gone on to score 64 goals in 137 matches in all competitions, winning the Portuguese Cup with Sporting in 2018-19.

He has played 19 times for Portugal and was a member of the squad that won the Uefa Nations League. — BBC Sport