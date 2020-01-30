Eat vegetables and potatoes: Man fined $100 for insulting Mnangagwa

By Adeline Mapfumo

A BELVEDERE man was ordered by Harare Magistrate Isabel Nyoni to pay $100 for name-calling President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tapiwa Chiroodza, a self-employed car washer at Divaries Shopping Centre in Belvedere, Harare, on Wednesday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts for sentencing.

On January 17, around 3pm, Clyde Manyame the complainant and Chiroodza were at Divaries Shopping Centre, drinking beer.

The convicted allegedly started to insult Manyame.

“Your President is an ass who tells people to eat vegetables,” Chiroodza said.

At first, the complainant allegedly appeared to take no notice of Chiroodza on the belief he would stop the insults.

On the same day at around 6pm at the shopping centre, Manyame had a conversation with the Zanu PF councillor for Belvedere, Abudulman Sapa, who was parked by the roadside.

When Sapa left, Chiroodza again started to insult the complainant.

“You and your councillor are asses and your President as well is an ass,” Chiroodza added.

It was then that Manyame proceeded to report the matter.

Chiroodza was charged with disorderly conduct as defined in Section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, chapter 9:23. Zim Morning Post