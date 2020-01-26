Pablo Mari: Flamengo centre-back in London for Arsenal medical

Flamengo’s Spanish defender Pablo Mari is nearing a deal to join Arsenal pending a medical, sources have told ESPN Brasil.

According to the report, the 26-year-old Mari travelled to London on Friday, where he will be on the verge of joining the Premier League side.

Mari has been with the Brazilian giants since July 2019, and was instrumental in the Rubro-Negro winning the domestic and Copa Libertadores crowns.

He also featured for Flamengo in their run at the Club World Cup, where they lost to European champions Liverpool in added extra time.

Mari, who was on Manchester City’s books from 2016-2019, was previously at Deportivo La Coruna before his stint in Brazil.

Should his transfer to Arsenal be finalised, he’ll compete for playing time in Arsenal’s backline that features Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, and David Luiz.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal remain interested in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa, but the French champions may instead send him to Juventus in exchange for Mattia De Sciglio. ESPN