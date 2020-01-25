Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

FeaturedLocalNews

Nkulumane residents help themselves to wheat after truck mishap

0

By Lenah Matenderupi Nhewa

Nkulumane residents thronged Masiyephambili Drive near Nkulumane Complex on Thursday after a haulage truck belonging to Torque Transport accidentally tipped wheat onto the road.

Thabitha Khumalo, who is also a Member of Parliament for Bulawayo Metropolitan look on his residents help themselves to the wheat
Thabitha Khumalo, who is also a Member of Parliament for Bulawayo Metropolitan look on his residents help themselves to the wheat

Wheat breached the black sheeting on the inner sides of the trailer before a crowd flocked to sweep the grain into containers.

The incident happens at a time when, due to the acute mealie-meal shortage, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF government has set up a taskforce to distribute roller meal.

Related Articles

Bus accident exposes Mutare hospital’s lack of preparedness

44,430

‘No Chamisa, ED talks in sight yet’

35,766

Football official dies in horror crash

17,010

VIDEO: Thabitha Khumalo visits activist abducted by masked…

68,275

The truck’s destination was not established and neither could Nehanda Radio get a comment from Torque Transport as the company’s phone rang continuously without reply.

“Hunger stalks the land. That is why the mob is celebrating that they will now make bread. Some are saying they will grind the wheat and cook in place of mealie-meal.

“The horde “harvested” the wheat using brooms and pieces of cardboard,” said Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) National Chairperson, Thabitha Khumalo.

While residents were collecting the wheat, Torque Transport employees secured the black sheeting inside the trailer and tied the tarpaulin.

Khumalo, who is also a Member of Parliament for Bulawayo Metropolitan, opined that “in the olden days, when a haulage truck accidentally spilled its load motorists would follow the vehicle and tell the driver that he was losing his load.

These days, people come out in their numbers to profit from the driver’s loss. Hunger stalks the land,” Khumalo told Nehanda Radio.

You might also like More from author
Comments