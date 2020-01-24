Songani returns, triggers stampede

By Tadious Manyepo

He should have won the 2013 Soccer Star of the Year accolade, with a little bit of luck, but ended up settling for second place behind Dynamos’ Tawanda Muparati.

That was midfielder Silas Songani’s maiden season in the domestic top-flight league after having been snatched from Division One side La Liga by then Harare City coach Bigboy Mawiwi.

But, the selectors went for Muparati, who had driven the Glamour Boys’ charge to their third consecutive league crown, in which they beat a spirited Harare City challenge on the last day of a dramatic season.

Despite the setback, Songani secured a contract with Danish side, Sondrsky, while Muparati remained at Dynamos who would soon dump him on How Mine.

Songani became an instant hit in Denmark.

After the expiry of his initial two-and-a-half-year contract, he got a three-year extension and he helped the team win a major trophy in 2016.

But, on December 31, 2019, Songani, after the expiry of his contract, the winger decided to return home.

The 29-year old has since been approached by giants CAPS United, Dynamos and champions FC Platinum.

FC Platinum, who have been exposed in the CAF Champions where their last two group games against Al Hilal and Etoile du Sahel will be academic, are understood to have upped their pursuit for Songani.

Songani’s admiration of CAPS United is well documented and he could end up at the Green Machine who have, so far, signed close to a dozen players.

The midfielder yesterday refused to give any signal about his likely destination but confirmed the three giants had shown interest.

He said he will be playing in the local Premiership this coming season although there were teams back in Denmark and Norway still willing to sign him.

“I played just one season in Zimbabwe and, obviously, I miss the fun. I have spent over five years in Europe and it is time for me to come back home,” said Songani.

“I have total respect for my ex-club Harare City. I owe them everything. There are so many offers on the table for me at the moment but I am still weighing all the options.

“What is definite at the moment is that I will be playing in the country come the 2020 season.”

The forward could also end up rejoining Harare City where he was the club’s 2013 Player of the Year. The Herald