Silas Songani shines in Iceland, nets and gets named in team of the week

Former FC Platinum and Harare City star Silas Songani (33) was one of the scorers at the weekend when his side IF Vestri saw off visitors Grotta 3-1 in Iceland.

The victory saw IF Vestri who play in the Icelandic second tier division and are seated seventh on the log standings returning to winning ways after last week’s huge 4-1 defeat at the hands of Afturelding.

Played on Saturday at Olisvollurinn Stadium, Vestri took an early lead when the player Danish Nicolaj Madsen broke the deadlock five minutes into the match.

The visiting side (Grotta) then levelled matters in the 52nd minute through Helgason but Madsen scored his second of the match to complete his brace, ensuring his side returns the lead a minute before the hour mark.

After that Zimbabwean international, Songani, then found the target in the 73rd minute to secure the victory for Vestri who have now only managed two wins in their last five matches.

Songani’s goal on Saturday was his third of the season and his second in two successive matches after netting again last week when Vestri lost 4-1 to Afturelding.

Following his splendid performance, the 33-year-old was named in the Icelandic second tier division team of the week.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio from his base in Iceland, the pint sized speedy forward said he is delighted after scoring his third goal of this campaign and his second in two successive games.

“I’m happy I managed to score yet another goal for my club (Vestri) after scoring last week when we unfortunately lost by a big margin (4-1) away to Afturelding,” he said.

In addition, Songani who completed his move to Iceland from FC Platinum early this year (January) revealed one of the reasons behind his outstanding form.

“I’m trying my best to perform well here in Europe because I know I’m also representing my country. I want my or other clubs this side to start buying as many players as they can in Zimbabwe.

“I’m confident in Zimbabwe we have talent. Some of the players playing in Zimbabwe can make the grade in Iceland.

“I feel for footballers back home because I know football is not paying them much so my ambition is to witness some complete moves to the Icelandic leagues and to be able to achieve that I must perform well.

“My desire is to see my type of play make clubs begin to approach me to ask if there are other speedy wingers in Zimbabwe.”

Songani is a well travelled player who had a lengthy period playing in Denmark for FC Sydvest before making his return to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to join champions FC Platinum back in 2020.

Apart from Songani, another Zimbabwean player who is currently plying his trade in Iceland is Kundai Benyu.

The English born Warriors midfielder who was with the national team at the AFCON tournament in January turns out for IBV Knattspyrna who play in the Icelandic top flight league.

The 24-year-old former Scottish side Celtic player joined IBV in May as a free agent after parting ways with second-tier division side Vestra.