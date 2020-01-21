Chief magistrate freed

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The State yesterday withdrew charges against suspended chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe who was facing criminal abuse of office charges before plea following failure to try him since 2018.

The matter was withdrawn before regional magistrate Amos Mubobo with the State indicating that they no longer interested in trying the former magistrate boss and they will proceed by summons when they establish a case against him.

On the last hearing, the State had promised to indict Guvamombe who was set to be tried in the High Court where the senior regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya and Chief Registrar Elijah Makomo were set to testify against their former boss.

Guvamombe was accused of fraudulently giving former Cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira places to do their internship at Harare magistrate’s court where they were facing criminal charges.

The former ministers are studying law at the University of Zimbabwe.

He was also accused of defeating the course of justice after he allegedly directed his subordinate Elijah Makomo to recuse himself in the trial involving his business partner’s son. H-Metro