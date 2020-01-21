DeMbare, CAPS to exchange players

By Blessing Malinganiza

CAPS United and Dynamos are reportedly on negotiating to make a deal to exchange winger Phineas Bamusi with right back Emmanuel Jalai.

Makepekepe are reportedly in dire need of a defender since Ian Nekati ditched them to sign a deal with Chicken Inn.

A close source revealed that the two clubs are still negotiating and nothing concrete as come out yet.

“They wanted Nekati but couldn’t get him since he joined Chicken Inn.

“So they had to look for the second best for the job and that person is Jalai.

“He has been doing a good job at Dynamos so they believe in him and what he can offer the team,” said the source.

“On whether if there is going to be a top up to another team, that is not clear but Dynamos are said to have enough players who can fill on the work that Jalai was doing.

“And CAPS on the other hand also want him for the development of the club and business wise he is a good investment because he is still young.” H-Metro