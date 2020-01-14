Chipezeze new Baroka captain

Baroka have installed goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze as the new club captain in their bid to survive relegation.

Bakgaga got their first three points under the leadership of Chipezeze as they beat Polokwane City 1-0 in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The result, which was their first win in seven games, moved Baroka up to 12th place on the Absa Premiership table, but they are still just one point above the relegation zone.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper replaced Gerald Phiri Jr and is relishing the opportunity.

“I have belief in the boys. I have been trying to push them to take each game as it comes because when you are down there, it’s not nice,” Chipezeze said.

“We have to fight and take each game as it comes in order for us to survive relegation.”

Baroka are under the tutelage of former Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr, but he is yet to sit on the club’s bench due to work permit issues. – Kick Off