Bus conductor arrested for defrauding ZUPCO

By Victor Maphosa

Police on Monday arrested a ZUPCO bus conductor for allegedly defrauding the bus company of more than $26 000 in a ticket scam.

Commuters queue to board a bus after work at the Charge Office bus terminus in Harare (Picture by Edward Zvemisha)
George Nyarumwe, who is due in court today was picked by the police after the ZUPCO risk team unearthed the scam.

Acting police spokesperson for Harare Province Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova confirmed the arrest last night.

“Yes he (George Nyarumwe) is held at Mbare police station after he was picked by our officers late afternoon on allegations of fraud. Six ticket books were recovered during the arrest,” said Assistant Inspector Dzvova. The Herald

