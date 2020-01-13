Evans Rusike on target again

Zimbabwe international Evans Rusike was on target again as SuperSport United beat Amazulu 2-0 in a Absa Premiership encounter yesterday.

It was Rusike’s second goal in four days and for the season after scoring in their 2-2 draw against Maritzburg United last Wednesday.

His teammate Kuda Mahachi, who scored in their previous match, played the whole match a sign that their coach – Zimbabwean Kaitano Tembo is now banking on them.

Rusike is among a number of Zimbabweans who are doing well at their respect clubs, particularly in South Africa.

The result meant another Warriors star Talent Chawapiwa, who started for Amazulu, was on the losing end.

Former Warriors midfield enforcer and Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande also helped his team beat Cape Town City 3-0 to remain top of the standings.

On Saturday, Maritzburg United’s Gabriel Nyoni was named man of the match in their 0-0 against Chippa United.

Nyoni started alongside fellow countryman Clive Augusto as they played against Kevin Moyo and his coach Norman Mapeza.

The same day, Elvis Chipezeze of Baroka was also named man of the match as his side defeated fellow countrymen, George Chigova and Charlton Mashumba’s Polokwane City 1-0.

Ovidy Karuru started for Stellenbosch in their 4-1 win over Highlands Park. H-Metro