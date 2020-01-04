Zim Brigadier General accused of stealing 30 tonnes of army beef

By Abel Karowangoro

A top Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) boss identified as Brigadier General Cuthbert Dube allegedly stole 30 tonnes of beef this week from the army and his driver was nabbed in possession of the loot, Zim Morning Post can reveal.

The Zimbabwe Military Police detained the driver who revealed that the meat belonged to his superior who had instructed him to deliver it to a yet to be ascertained location.

Our sources revealed that the army boss in question has a record of abusing army property.

“His driver was nabbed after a stop and search .

“The military police acted on a tip off and the driver said he was sent by his superior who is well known of abusing army property,” revealed our source.

The incident follows hot on the heels of a case in which some soldiers were arrested for abusing Cyclone Idai donations.

The army is however on record lambasting corrupt activities.

Former army Chief of Staff Administration Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba made it clear that the country’s economy was not growing and was bleeding because of corruption.

“Corruption is a cancer, which is taking the nation backwards, thereby causing insecurity to the nation. It is now a security threat because it is causing people to create mafias or alliances where if one is accused of being corrupt, he quickly asks for the help of other big names to protect him or her.

“The ordinary citizens expect authorities to address these issues, but then if they see nothing happening to the alleged criminals, they will end up being ungovernable and creating problems for the defence forces. Development is being derailed so that individuals can benefit at the expense of the whole nation.

“The Defence budget we were allocated is too paltry compared to what we need and this is mainly because as a nation, we continue to ignore critical issues that will bring stability and confidence to investors who would want to bring their business to this country,” he was quoted as saying.

Brigadier General Dube could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.

ZNA spokesperson Alphios Makotore told Zim Morning Post that the information has not yet reached to him.

“Well, I am still on vacation and I have not been made aware of such information at this juncture,” he said. Zim Morning Post