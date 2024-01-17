Cuthbert Dube‘s ‘healing’ under TB Joshua comes under new scrutiny

When then Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) boss Cuthbert Dube “miraculously” rose from his wheelchair and walked at the behest of the late Nigerian prophet, T.B Joshua in 2010, it seemed as if a great act of God had taken place.

Dube had gone to Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations for deliverance after an ailment that had left the ZIFA boss wheelchair bound.

14-years-later many people are questioning whether Dube was indeed cured by Joshua, who a recent documentary by the BBC has outed as a purveyor of dubious miracles who even abused congregants and family members.

Describing the healing of Dube at the time, TB Joshua’s team wrote:

“Also during the service, we saw the spectacular demonstration of God’s power in the life of Mr Cuthbert Elkana Dube of Zimbabwe.

“A man of many titles including Group Chief Executive Officer of Premier Service Medical Aid Society, chairman of West End Hospital, chairman of West End Hospital, chairman of Premier Banking Corporation and president of Zimbabwe Football Association to name a few, had come to The SCOAN in a wheelchair, unable to walk due to a severe spinal cord problem.”

Also present during the “healing” ceremony was the businessman’s wife, who assisted in the process.

“As he sat in the front row close to the man of God, Prophet T.B. Joshua began to talk about his case. He then called Mr Cuthbert Elkana Dube’s wife forward to administer the anointing Water for salvation, healing and deliverance to her husband.

“He instructed her to apply it into his mouth, on his head, to the back of his neck and down his spine. He then said, “Stand Up!” and at that word – he did. The auditorium exploded into praise and worship to God for His mighty deeds.

“God has recently raised up three men of God from The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations for His glory and has been showing Himself strong in their lives.”

At the time, the miracle drew controversy, as there were allegations that Dube had paid for Joshua’s miracle.

“The Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) Overseer T. B Joshua has dismissed claims that the fired Zifa president Cuthbert Dube paid tens of thousands dollars as offering to the church ahead of getting his healing when he went for assistance to the Nigerian’s Lagos based church,” said a statement from SCOAN.

“Dube was healed by TB Joshua when he was wheelchair bound and was able to walk again. We want to emphasise that miracles, signs, wonders, deliverance and healing cannot be exchanged with money.

“They are not for sale but free gifts paid for by the blood Jesus Christ shed on the Cross of Calvary. We should therefore not trade the name of Jesus with money. Salvation is free.”

While there may be doubts about TB Joshua’s miracle, what is certain is that Dube does not seem to have been completely healed back in 2010.

In 2017, Justice Joseph Mafusire dismissed a case against Dube on grounds of ill-health, as he said the former PSMAS was not fit to stand trial.

Dube was accused of defrauding the medical aid company of US$23 million during his time there between 2009 and 2014.