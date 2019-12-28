Woman slaps ex-boyfriend with $300k lawsuit

By Mashudu Netsianda

An enraged Bulawayo woman is suing her ex-boyfriend, who is a nurse at Mpilo Central Hospital, for $300 000 in damages for malicious prosecution following her arrest on trumped up charges of malicious damage to property.

Ms Judy Ndlovu (55) of Barbourfields suburb is accusing her former lover Mr Vushe Marime (45) of Tshabalala suburb of causing her arrest and subsequent prosecution on charges of malicious damage to property.

Ms Ndlovu was brought before the court on allegations of damaging window panes and burning curtains at Mr Marime’s house in July this year.

She was however, discharged at the close of the State case and acquitted by Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

Ms Ndlovu alleges that her ex-boyfriend framed charges as a way of fixing her for terminating their affair.

Through her lawyers, Vundhla-Phulu and Partners, Ms Ndlovu filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Mr Marime as a defendant. In papers before the court, Ms Ndlovu said her former lover reported her to the police for damaging property at his house.

“I was committed to a trial on the charge of malicious damage to property at Western Commonage magistrate’s court. I was acquitted at the end of the trial and by reporting me to the police, defendant set in motion a chain of events that led to my prosecution,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said when Marime reported her to the police, he sought to punish her for terminating their relationship.

“The defendant acted without reasonable and probable cause when he reported me to the police. His intention was to harass and punish me for terminating our relationship,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said as a result of her arrest and prosecution, she suffered damages in the sum of $300 000.

“Wherefore plaintiff prays for payment of the sum of $300 000 being damages suffered by the plaintiff as a result of malicious prosecution instituted at the instance of the defendant who acted without a just cause,” said Ms Ndlovu’s lawyers.

Mr Marime is yet to respond to the summons. The Chronicle