Six more killed in holiday accidents

By Nqobile Tshili

The festive season accident death toll has risen to 30 after six people died on Boxing Day.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they recorded 73 road accidents on Thursday compared to 102 recorded on Boxing Day in 2018 where nine people died.

“A total of 73 road traffic accidents were recorded on Boxing Day, six of these claimed six lives while 35 others were injured,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said last year 38 people were injured on the same day.

Asst Comm Nyathi said human error remains the major cause of accidents.

“The major cause of the accidents were speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said police issued 724 tickets to motorists and impounded 129 unroadworthy vehicles.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police arrested 107 touts.

There are increased traffic volumes on the country’s roads during the festive period as citizens visit their loved ones across the country.

Police working with various stakeholders including the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) have been conducting road safety awareness campaigns.

With effect from December 15, TSCZ deployed 20 teams to conduct awareness campaigns to curb road carnage and the campaign ends on January 5.

TSCZ is also calling for stiffer penalties for those who violate traffic laws which cause unnecessary loss of lives. The Chronicle