Police warn against mob justice

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned the public against meting out instant justice to suspected criminals, saying they risked being arrested and prosecuted.

The remarks come at a time when there is a slight increase in crime across the country, and several suspected criminals have either been killed or seriously injured following attacks.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said suspects apprehended for any crimes should be surrendered to the police.

“The ZRP is warning members of the public against taking the law into their own hands. Four men from Village 7, Chikuti (Mashonaland West) have been arrested for fatally assaulting a man and grievously assaulting another who is now receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“The deceased and the victim were being accused of theft.

“The logs and stones used during the assault were recovered and the suspects will appear in court soon. Suspects for any crime should be referred to the police to allow the course of law to take course,” he said.

Early this month, the ZRP arrested about nine suspects in separate incidents in Masvingo and Mutare on allegations of assaulting and killing two suspected thieves.

In the two separate incidents which occurred in Masvingo and Mutare, two men were fatally assaulted when they were caught attempting to steal.

Eight people involved were arrested in Masvingo, while in Mutare, another one was also arrested. The Herald