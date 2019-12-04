Madam Boss eyes breakthrough

By Tanyaradzwa Mamombe

COMEDIENNE Madam Boss reckons she will soon penetrate the international scene and broaden her audience.

The comedienne, who is working on the premiere of her first drama titled Dudzai, said it was all systems go for the event slated for December 6 at Golden Conifer Functions in Strathaven.

There will be a live streaming of the event on Madam Boss Facebook page.

Afterwards, the drama will then be screened on ZBC and other stations outside Zimbabwe.

“The main purpose of the drama series is that we want to expand.

“We want to broaden our audience because not everyone has access to social media so as long people have a television set they will be able to watch the drama.

“This is going to boast our brand and the drama will be aired on national TV.

“We also going to make a deal with television broadcasters like Zambezi magic, we want people from outside to recognize Zimbabwean talent,” she said.

Madam Boss’ manager Ngoni Munetsiwa said the drama will feature celebrities like Andy Muridzo and Jesesi Mungoshi.

“The drama series will feature some of the biggest celebrities in Zimbabwe.

“We are expecting corporates to come and support us as well as making their brands grow as the series will be live on Madam Boss Facebook page.

“Nothing has changed the drama is a compilation of the skits on Facebook and Madam Boss will still be Dudzai in the drama,” said Munetsiwa. H-Metro