Enzo ‘lures’ Gemma to Chillspot

By Edwin Nhukarume

Zim dancehall star Enzo Ishall has convinced Gemma Griffiths to sing on a Chillspot riddim titled Matare set for release this month.

Chillspot Records producer Rodger “Levels” Kadzimwe revealed how Gemma ended up recording on Matare, a riddim to promote and celebrate Zimbabwean various cultures.

Levels said Enzo Ishall convinced the MuGarden star to sing on the riddim.

“I invited Gemma to take part in the album that I am working on at the moment set to be released sometime next year.

“In the process she got convinced by Enzo Ishall to take part in the riddim called Matare that we have been working on for two months.

“He just told her how it will be good for her to sing on the riddim and she agreed,” said Levelz.

“Matare is a riddim that we record every year and it serves a purpose to preserve our culture in Zimbabwe.

“We record the video medley for the riddim mostly in rural areas,” he added.

Levelz has also mentioned that Gemma has fallen in love with Mbare and Chillspot Records was one of the studios she loved to work with.

“She has been mesmerised by her first visit in Mbare for recording.

“She also said she has been planning to work with us and she said she would be working on some of her projects with Chillspot Records in the future.

“It seems she has been charmed with the environment here in Mbare,” he said.

Gemma rose to prominence after the collaboration she did with Winky D on the track MuGarden.

Before the MuGarden success, Gemma was known for doing cover songs for artistes like Winky D and Jah Prayzah. H-Metro