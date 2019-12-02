Magaya jacket auctioned for US$12k

By Arron Nyamayaro

Prophet Walter Magaya’s birthday jacket was on Saturday auctioned for US$12 000.

Congregants at Prophetic Healing and Deliverance bid for his birthday party attire at his belated birthday party that was held at Yadah Hotel on Saturday.

Shocked by the pledge, prophet Magaya donated the money to a group of women to buy their sanitary wear saying many were failing to afford the sanitary wear due to economic hardships.

“One of my ministry members based in Nigeria is the one who took her time to hand make it and I did not want to let it go but because of the amount pledged, I accept and donate the money to Women of Valour to buy their sanitary wear,” said Prophet Magaya.

The bid challenged some of the members forcing Prophet Magaya to let his shirt, socks, belt, shoes and Amai Tendai Magaya’s dress go as members competed to buy them.

“I turned 36 years some weeks ago and your presents today proved to me that you are the holy family that comforts me regardless of some who are here due to business relationships.

“To me you are part of the family and I feel blessed, strengthened and forget my afflictions,” said Prophet Magaya before inviting his wife to the dance floor.

Musician Mbeu entertained guests. H-Metro