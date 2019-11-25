ZBC hunts for new chief executive…. broadcaster haunted by ‘corrupt’ bosses

By Abel Karowangoro

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is hunting for a new chief executive following the sacking of Patrick Mavhura, who stands accused of involvement in fraudulent activities that prejudiced the national broadcaster of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The State broadcaster flighted an advert for the vacancy in a local weekly over the weekend.

Mavhura’s matter is sub judice, and he is currently out on bail.

He stands accused of siphoning US$340 000 from the national broadcaster.

According to court papers, Mavhura allegedly bought a house in the leafy suburb of Borrowdale, including vehicles and other properties from the illicit proceeds.

“An advertising company, Total Media, was asked to make advance payments of US$75 000 and US$25 000 to an Ecobank account belonging to Mugiya and Macharaga Law chambers in exchange for advertising airtime worth US$112 500 and $37 000 respectively,” the court papers read in part.

“The former ZBC boss and his accomplice again entered into another agreement with Adrenalin Advertising agent, who had to make yet again an advance payment of US$100 000 in exchange for advertising airtime worth US$150 000.

“Under instruction from Shumba, Adrenalin Advertising deposited the money into Mugiya and Mucharaga Law Chambers’ Ecobank account.”

The national broadcaster has been haunted by corrupt bosses as they recently also dismissed former boss Happison Muchechetere over fraud allegations.

Mavhura’s appointment also raised a stink as he was one of 15 people interviewed for the position on a substantive basis in 2017, coming seventh.

A former soldier, Mavhura, was however still appointed chief executive, with the ZBC board chairman at the time, Fidelis Munyoro, publicly stating that those who scored better than him had failed a “security vetting process” by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

The acting CEO is Wisdom Hombarume. Zim Morning Post