‘Racist’ DA will never rule SA, says Makhosi Khoza

By SIHLE MAVUSO

Former ANC MP and member Dr Makhosi Khoza has hailed outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba for resigning saying the Democratic Alliance (DA) was “racist”.

In a further swipe at the party, she said the party would never govern the country. In the same tweet on Tuesday, Khoza also said the ruling ANC was “not going to change”. Khoza resigned from the ANC in 2017 after supporting a vote of no-confidence against former president Jacob Zuma.

“Congratulations Herman Mashaba for resigning from racist DA. As incorruptible South Africans esp. black Africans, we must unite & fix this country. The ruling party is not going to change. DA can never be RSA govt. We need a new alternative free from Marxism/Lenism rhetoric,” Khoza tweeted.

In response to Khoza’s assertion that the official opposition party would never ascend to the country’s pounding seat, the DA’s spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they have heard that before and proved their critics wrong.

“Many prophets of doom said we would never govern the City of CT, we went on and did just that. Many other prophets claimed we would never govern the Western Cape, and now we do. The same crowd said we would never govern in metros and now we do,” Malatsi said.

