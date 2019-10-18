Viral video shows married US Pastor David Wilson providing oral services

Pastor David E. Wilson was the #1 trending topic on Twitter this morning – after a video that appears to show the pastor providing oral services to a woman leaked online.

Pastor Wilson has worked as a Christian pastor in Texarkana, Texas, for nearly 40 years.

In pictures online he is wearing a wedding ring – so we suspect that the good Pastor is MARRIED.

According to an online profile, Pastor David Wilson is the senior pastor of Bibleway Ministries and World Out Reach Inc. Pastor Wilson attended Southwest Bible College and Seminary.

He says, “I’m a minister of 32 years, have pastored for 25. I’m a motivator and Love to see lives transformed to the Glory of God.”

But preaching isn’t his only job. According to a LinkedIn page, Pastor Wilson also operates a consulting business in Texarkana.

So far, Pastor Wilson has not spoken out about the video making its rounds. Media Take Out (MTO)

The video is so graphic that we are not providing a link. But here’s a Twitter search of “Pastor Wilson” – LINK TO SEARCH