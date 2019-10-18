Olinda Chapel caught driving without a licence or insurance in the UK

UK based Zimbabwean socialite Olinda Chapel Nkomo (35) was caught by British police on the B4030 road driving without a licence or insurance on 3 October this year and has been fined £760 and docked 6 penalty points by the Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

According to court updates provided by the Oxford Mail website;

“OLINDA NKOMO, 35, of Pontefract Road, Bicester, admitted driving without a licence or insurance on the B4030, Weston-on-the-Green on October 3. Fined £760, must pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £85. Six penalty points.”

Olinda was previously married to Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme, who in 2016 was ordered to pay a fine of $150 (plus community service) with an option of three months in prison for driving without a driver’s licence and negligent driving.

In passing sentence, Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta said she considered that Chideme is a first offender, who pleaded guilty showing contrition. “He is a family man and bread winner, therefore incarcerating him would be a harsh sentence,” she said.

“However, people who drive without a valid driver’s licence should be accountable. Driving without (a) valid driver’s licence is leading to many road carnages.“

“In this offence, the accused was travelling at high speed, an indication of negligence. At all times, celebrities should strive to abide by the law.”

Chideme rammed into four parked cars while driving a Toyota Lexus registration number ADG 3577.

The prosecutor Mrs Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano said on June 20, 2016, Chideme was driving along Jason Moyo Avenue. He lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road to the right side and hit four vehicles in a parking bay.