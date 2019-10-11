Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Doctors strike: Labour Court reserves judgment

By Fungai Lupande

The Labour Court yesterday reserved judgment on the legality of the mass job action by medical doctors who have repeatedly snubbed their employer’s plea to return to work.

doctors strike
Doctors sing and hold placards during a march through central Harare demanding the return of their union leader who was abducted on Saturday night (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Mr Doug Coltart who is representing the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA) said their main argument in the matter was that doctors were not willingly on strike, but were unable to get to work due to the state of the economy.

“Doctors were not able to get to work and cannot afford basic needs, this does not amount to a job action,” said Mr Coltart.

“We also argued that the Labour Act does not apply to doctors because they are governed by the Health Services Act. Doctors face imminent threat to their health and safety because they don’t have enough money to pay for their health insurance.”

Justices Lawrence Murasi and Rodgers Manyangaidze presided. The Herald

