I miss Tytan: Olinda

By Rose Siduna
Olinda Chapel says she still misses ex-husband Tytan (Nyabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo) after posting a picture on Instagram of both of them on their engagement day.
One of the two posts that has since been removed read:
“Just one of those days I miss us and it’s normal. Anyone that’s ever been in love will understand.”
The posts are still circulating on social media.
After being contacted by H-Metro to shed more light on the post, she said:
“No there is nothing to comment on.
“It’s normal for people who have been married before to miss each other.” H-Metro