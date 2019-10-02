Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizDiasporaFeaturedNews

I miss Tytan: Olinda

68,933 15

By Rose Siduna

Olinda Chapel says she still misses ex-husband Tytan (Nyabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo) after posting a picture on Instagram of both of them on their engagement day.

Olinda Chapel and Tytan Skhokho
Olinda Chapel and Tytan Skhokho

One of the two posts that has since been removed read:

“Just one of those days I miss us and it’s normal. Anyone that’s ever been in love will understand.”

Related Articles

Money can’t buy love or happiness….. lesson for Olinda

60,288 1

Tytan, Olinda drama: Background and details

72,058 0

UK police involved as singer Tytan announces split from…

82,176 0

Tytan’s explicit video

20,804 15

The posts are still circulating on social media.

After being contacted by H-Metro to shed more light on the post, she said:

“No there is nothing to comment on.

“It’s normal for people who have been married before to miss each other.” H-Metro

You might also like More from author