I miss Tytan: Olinda

By Rose Siduna

Olinda Chapel says she still misses ex-husband Tytan (Nyabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo) after posting a picture on Instagram of both of them on their engagement day.

One of the two posts that has since been removed read:

“Just one of those days I miss us and it’s normal. Anyone that’s ever been in love will understand.”

The posts are still circulating on social media.

After being contacted by H-Metro to shed more light on the post, she said:

“No there is nothing to comment on.

“It’s normal for people who have been married before to miss each other.” H-Metro