$5 000 bail for former ZBC bosses

By Prosper Dembedza

Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro on Tuesday granted $5 000 bail each to former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive Patrick Mavhura and ex-head finance, administration and human resources Benenia Shumba, who are facing corruption charges.

As part of their bail conditions, the duo was ordered to continue residing at given addresses and not to interfere with State witnesses.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports with the Clerk of Court until the matter is finalised.

Allegations are that the two siphoned more than US$340 000 in advertising revenue from the national broadcaster. According to court papers, Mavhura bought a house in the leafy suburb of Borrowdale, vehicles and other properties.

“An advertising company, Total Media, was asked to make advance payments of US$75 000 and US$25 000 to an Ecobank account belonging to Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers in exchange for advertising airtime worth US$112 500 and $37 000 respectively,” the court papers read in part.

“The former ZBC boss and his accomplice again entered into another agreement with Adrenalin Advertising, who had to make an advance payment of US$100 000 in exchange for advertising airtime worth US$150 000.

Mavhura and Shumba left the national broadcaster early this month following the appointment of a new board.

Meanwhile, Aviation Ground Services chief accountant Calvin Bepe has appeared in court on allegations of converting US$62 181,85 to his own use.

Bepe was facing theft of trust property charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye and was granted $400 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Bepe was ordered to reside at his given address and to report twice a week on Mondays and Fridays at CID Marondera.Mrs Mapiye further ordered Bepe to surrender his passport and not to interfere with witnesses.

It is alleged that during the period from October 18, 2016 and May 16, 2017, Bepe received cash from cashiers amounting to US$62 181,85.

The court heard that he was supposed to keep the cash in his safe until such a time that the money was needed for cash payments. It is alleged that Bepe converted the money to his own use, thereby causing an actual prejudice of US$62 181,85 to Aviation Ground Services situated at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. The Herald