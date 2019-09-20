£16 million superyacht wrapped in gold docks at Canary Wharf

By Victoria Bell |Yahoo News UK|

A £16 million luxury superyacht has been wrapped in gold vinyl while moored at Canary Wharf.

The Bellami yacht, which can host up to 12 guests and is fitted with a spa, pool and glass waterfall is being restored to its ‘former glory’ by organisers.

The ostentatious vessel is wrapped with vinyl, a popular way for car and small boat lovers to glam up their vehicle’s appearance, as it is far cheaper and easier than paint.

Company LuxWrap have said the mirrored hull on the superyacht is the “the world’s largest chrome wrap”.

Accommodating 12 guests across six stateroom, the sailboat boasts a large pool, a spa and a glass waterfall.

There is also a fully stocked hair salon so super-rich guests can always look their best.

The yacht also comes complete with a large Jacuzzi, sun loungers and even matching gold jet-skis.

But the yacht, which accommodates 12 guests, is not exactly a hit with locals.

One local said: “It’s grotesque. It just shows that some people have more money than sense.”

Another said: “This is all that is wrong with the world. You can’t buy class.”

The boat did have one fan.

They said: “I have to admit to being a little jealous.

“If I was a billionaire, I’d have a gold boat too.”