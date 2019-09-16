DeMbare striker plays down Golden Boot race

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos striker, Evans Katema, says winning the Golden Boot would be a dream come true but he won’t enjoy it if the Glamour Boys fail to finish the season strongly.

The dreadlocked star, who joined from Mushowani Stars in July, netted his 10th goal of the season in the team’s 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba at Nyamunga on Saturday. Only former Chicken Inn striker, Clive Augusto, who left for South Africa while on 14 goals, has scored more than Katema.

But he has played down suggestions he is gunning for the Premiership’s top scorers award.

Instead, he said, his priority is about helping DeMbare achieve their objectives.

The Glamour Boys have revived their campaign and are only six points off leaders ZPC Kariba with 11 games still to be played before the season ends.

“I’m happy with the scoring form that I find myself in and I will enjoy it for as long as it helps my team achieve their targets,’’ said Katema.

“One thing for sure is, the team comes first. I will do everything to the best of my abilities to ensure that the team get what they want.

“If it means I find opportunities in front of goal to bang goals for the team, I will do that but, in situations where I have to create chances for teammates, I will also do that.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the team. As a club, we have our objectives and goals. We work within that framework and every individual knows the role they must play to see to it that those set targets are met.’’

He said the team will always come first for him.

“If I win the Golden Boot award, well it will be a dream come true, but the point is I don’t cherish individual honours ahead of the club,’’ he said.

“I am Evans Katema, a Dynamos striker, and I should score and create goals for Dynamos.

“The team comes first and we all know it. If I am well positioned to score, I have to and if I need to pass I should do that.

“We are not chasing individual glory but rather working hard to put Dynamos back to where they belong.” The Chronicle