Antipas names 26-man Warriors provisional squad

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Warriors’ coach Joey Antipas has named a provisional 26-man squad for the Warriors’ 2020 Chan final qualifying round match against Lesotho.

The squad includes five Highlanders’ players for the first-leg that takes place at the National Sports Stadium on September 22, with the return leg set for Maseru on October 20.

Despite the Bulawayo giants struggling on the local domestic scene, Antipas and his lieutenants still drafted goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Peter Muduhwa, McClive Phiri, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Prince Dube into the squad that is set to go into camp today.

Also making it into the squad is Caps United star midfielder, Joel Ngodzo, whose initial exclusion from the first round when the squad was still under Sunday Chidzambwa caused a national furore before it was revealed that he had no passport.

Skipper Partson Jaure is also in the squad so is speedy Chicken Inn striker, Obriel Chirinda.

The Warriors knocked out Mauritius in the first round, while Lesotho shocked South Africa. Winners of the two-legged ties will advance to the finals in Cameroon next year.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Maxwell Nyamupanedengu (Harare City), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), MacClive Phiri (Highlanders), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Nomore Chinyerere (Hwange), Lawrence Mhlanga (FC Platinum)

Midfielders: Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Juan Mutudza (Herentals), Joel Ngodzo (Caps United), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle United), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn), Sipho Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Ian Nyoni (Chapungu), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn)

Strikers: Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos), William Manondo (Harare City), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn). The Chronicle