Pastor Olinda Marowa launches fifth album

By Arron Nyamayaro

Pastor Olinda Marowa received a residential stand and a Kombi from Destiny of Africa Network at her fifth album launch held at 7 Arts Theatre on Friday.

In his speech, Reverend Obediah Musindo urged gospel artistes to lead Christian clubs where worshippers would meet in prayer and sharing ideas.

“Zimbabwe is a Christian nation and must ever put on fire by gospel artists music,” said Rev Musindo.

“Gospel music like that of Pastor Marowa has power to heal and change people’s lives.

“Gospel artists are supposed to lead Christians in praying for our leaders and the nation in what I can call Christian Clubs.

“Pagans meet in various clubs to drink alcohol and get intoxicated nemiwo sanganai muma Christian Clubs mudhakwe nemweya wekunamatira nyika yedu.

“I am prepared to continue supporting gospel artists if their vision is after changing people’s lives.

“Pastor Marowa, in this album, I want to beleive that she has downloaded her songs from heavenly realm.

“It is so inspiring and powerful to heal and change lives and I declare that let this music continue and reach far,” said Rev Musindo.

He challenged Christians who promote piracy urging them to buy original copies.

Rev Musindo urged Pastor Marowa to continue working hard, have time to meditate upon the word of life and live a prayerful life.

The launch graced by several church leaders that included Pastor Charles Charamba and Prophet Tapiwa Freddie turned into a church service when the visiting guest artist Deborah Fraser got to the stage with her inspiring songs.

Among the artists who performed included Mathias Mhere, Kudzi Nyakudya, Rumbie Zvirikuzhe and Bethany Pasinawako.

Church leaders bought copies of the album to Pastor Marowa’s satisfaction and guests were left yawning to turn the launch into an all night prayer. H-Metro