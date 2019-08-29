Janet Manyowa clears air

By Esther Madambi

Janet Manyowa’s management yesterday dismissed an advert circulating on social media that they are looking for backing vocalists.

The award-winning diva’s husband-cum-manager, Munyaradzi Manyowa, cleared the air saying the information is from last year’s auditions not 2019.

“That post is from last year not this year.

“It was set for 9 September last year and now that the date is around the corner, it has started circulating again.

“We would like to advise all our fans and those who want to audition not to come,” said Munyaradzi.

He added:

“We urge all our fans to follow news from our official social media pages and not all other handles to avoid confusion.

“All our announcements are done on these pages only.” H-Metro