Zim ambassador Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba in car accident

Major General (rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, was involved in an accident early Sunday morning around the Chivake area along the Gutu-Chivhu road.

Ambassador Nyikayaramba’s son, Lloyd Nyikayaramba confirmed the accident saying his father was in a stable condition.

“He was involved in an accident on Sunday morning around 4am, near Chivake area along Chivhu road. He was driving alone when the accident happened.

“The medical team are doing a great job and they said his neck needs maybe four to six weeks to heal from the impact of the accident.

“He is recovering, we just keep on praying for a speedy recovery,” he said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said as police they are unaware of the accident.

During the 2002 presidential election Nyikayaramba was the Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

He made sure the body was stuffed with soldiers, state security agents and Zanu PF militia.

In June 2008 Nyikayaramba was one of the over 200 senior army officers deployed around the country to co-ordinate the brutal ‘Operation Mavhotera Papi’ (where did you vote?).

Over 500 opposition supporters were killed and tens of thousands were tortured, as punishment for voting for Tsvangirai who had won the March 2008 presidential election.

In 2012 then Three Infantry Brigade Commander, Nyikayaramba, stunned the country when he called for then President Robert Mugabe to be declared life president. He also described then Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai as a “major national security threat rather than a political one”.