Lulu plots revenge

By Shelly Guni

Highlanders coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu is itching for revenge against Lloyd Chitembwe when they welcome Harare City in a Premiership encounter at Barbourfields on Sunday.

Chitembwe guided CAPS United to a 2-1 victory over the Bulawayo giants last weekend in his last game in charge before jumping the ship to join ambitious side City.

And interestingly, Chitembwe will face Highlanders in his first game in charge of the Sunshine Boys.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Mpofu, was full of praise for Chitembwe but said he will not lose to the same coach twice.

“It’s always difficult playing a team with a new coach considering the fact that the players would want to please the new boss so they will be putting their all.

“The other fact is that their new coach is also a good tactician, he is bringing in more change to the team so we are going to work extra hard.

“On my side, I will dig deeper as a coach because I can’t lose to the same coach twice in a row. They are coming to Barbourfields and we have made it our task that we will not lose at home.

“We need to collect maximum points and also to boost the players’ morale considering the fact that we are coming from a defeat against CAPS and also in the first round we lost to Harare City in their backyard,” he said.

Bosso are currently sitting on position 11 with 23 points whilst their opponents have four consecutive defeats and are in the relegation zone.

“As much as we look at their history, they have not been performing well lately but now they have a new tactician so it’s not going to be easy for us.

“We would like an early goal. I know it will put pressure on them and that way it might affect their game plan considering the way they have been playing.”

The Bulawayo giants welcome back Nqobizitha Masuku and Cleopas Kapupukika who missed the previous match due to suspension and injury respectively. H-Metro