Mafikizolo cements Zim love

Top South African pop outfit, Mafikizolo, will next month cement its romance with Hararians when the group returns to the capital for one-off special performance.

Dubbed “Mafikizolo Back in Town Concert”, the event will be held at the Rainbow Towers on September 6.

The visiting South African duo shares the stage with the country’s finest entertainers comprising Suluman Chimbetu, Gemma Griffiths, Selmor Mtukudzi, Andy Muridzo, Tocky Vibes, Sasha Amadhuve and Congolese rhumba star Pitshou Lumiere.

Proma Events under the directorship of Blessing “Harare” Jeke is behind the show set to attract hordes of Harare’s big spenders.

In an interview, Jeke who is no stranger to hosting international acts in the capital, said this show was a bit special for merry-makers who want quality.

“It’s a show I have been planning for a long time and I have realised that these are the kind of shows Zimbabweans need.

“We might be facing other challenges but we all need fun at the end of the day to ease our sorrows and one of the events to cure yours sorrows is this show,” he said.

Jeke said also praised Mafikizolo for their creative edge, which he believes Zimbabweans can learn one or a thing.

“While Mafikizolo are no new-comers to Zimbabwe, each time the group comes to Zimbabwe, fans are always guaranteed some new.

“As promoters, this is the kind of entertainment we want to give fans this summer.

“In fact, this show marks the beginning of summer parties which are usually fun-filled.

“As such, we urge fans to show up in numbers at the event,” he said.

He added:

“Of course all the eyes would be on Mafikizolo but we are also happy with the choice of supporting acts at this particular show.

“Fun and variety will be guaranteed at this particular show and this is all we can promises at this particular event.”

Being a high profile show not to be missed, fans will have to fork out ZWL100 for the upper ground and ZWL200 for the lower ground.

Limited platinum tables going for ZWL10000 for 10 people are up for grabs.

With many parties set to characterise this summer season, fans are in for a real treat at the Rainbow Towers on September 6.

Selmor and Sasha who are currently on song are set to cement their romance with followers while Sulu, Tocky and Andy Muridzo will provide variety at the show. H-Metro