Mapeza shifts focus

By Blessing Malinganiza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says they need to get a result as they shift focus to the CAF Champions League preliminary round encounter against Nyasa Big Bullets.

Pure Platinum Play played to a goalless draw in the first leg away at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi with the return fixture on this Sunday at Barbourfields.

It will be a battle of two of Zimbabwe’s finest coaches since Nyasa are being coached by Kalisto Pasuwa.

“We are soldiering on; we are going to play on Sunday. We have to regroup and try to get a result against Nyasa,” he said.

Mapeza began this year’s adventure without Elvis and Kevin Moyo who moved to Chippa United, Ali Sadiki who joined Kabwe Warriors and Farai Madhanhanga now with Bidvest Wits.

Another player Godknows Murwira has been loaned to Dynamos.

This has been viewed as a blow to the Zvishavane miners given that the number of fixtures they will play.

They have, however, roped in Nsilia Mawete from DR Congo and promoted three juniors in Hagiyazzo Magaya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka and Keith Madera from the juniors.

Mapeza admits he needs to work on some combinations.

“The core of the team is not here; majority of the guys are new.

“We are still trying to work out some new combinations and it’s bound to be difficult,” he said.

The Platinum miners reached the group stages for the first time in the previous edition. H-Metro