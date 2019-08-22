Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Mapeza shifts focus

7,909

By Blessing Malinganiza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says they need to get a result as they shift focus to the CAF Champions League preliminary round encounter against Nyasa Big Bullets.

Norman Mapeza salutes FC Platinum supporters
Norman Mapeza salutes FC Platinum supporters

Pure Platinum Play played to a goalless draw in the first leg away at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi with the return fixture on this Sunday at Barbourfields.

It will be a battle of two of Zimbabwe’s finest coaches since Nyasa are being coached by Kalisto Pasuwa.

Related Articles

Mapeza received offer to coach the Warriors

7,691

Top teams drop points as Caps move to second spot

6,530

Triangle edge FC Platinum

5,570

Platinum consolidate top spot

7,961

“We are soldiering on; we are going to play on Sunday. We have to regroup and try to get a result against Nyasa,” he said.

Mapeza began this year’s adventure without Elvis and Kevin Moyo who moved to Chippa United, Ali Sadiki who joined Kabwe Warriors and Farai Madhanhanga now with Bidvest Wits.

Another player Godknows Murwira has been loaned to Dynamos.

This has been viewed as a blow to the Zvishavane miners given that the number of fixtures they will play.

They have, however, roped in Nsilia Mawete from DR Congo and promoted three juniors in Hagiyazzo Magaya, Panashe Mutimbanyoka and Keith Madera from the juniors.

Mapeza admits he needs to work on some combinations.

“The core of the team is not here; majority of the guys are new.

“We are still trying to work out some new combinations and it’s bound to be difficult,” he said.

The Platinum miners reached the group stages for the first time in the previous edition. H-Metro

You might also like More from author
Comments