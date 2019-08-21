Safa must give us right coach: Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has given his thoughts on the vacant Bafana Bafana post and reiterated that he is not interested in taking the job.

The South African Football Association are currently plotting their next move after Bafana coach Stuart Baxter stepped down in the wake of a run to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mosimane has once again been linked with the position, along with Wits counterpart Gavin Hunt, who recently stated that he felt SAFA should not go through an interview process when considering a locally-based candidate.

And the Sundowns coach has ruled himself out of the running while also echoing the sentiments of Hunt.

“It’s not for me,” Mosimane said as quoted by KickOff. “We have people that South Africa has put that they must give us the right coach.

“We’ve put people in place and I’m waiting to see what those guys can come up with in the country and maybe what criteria they are using, I don’t know.”

“It does not matter if it’s a national team or a club, it must have its own coach. I hope you understand. If we put CVs, then it goes anywhere.

“You can have a very good CV because you were winning in Thailand league and you have five trophies and what. I don’t know whether it’s appropriate for Bafana, you know.” — Sport24.