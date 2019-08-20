Solskjaer insists Pogba is ‘going to stay’

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out the possibility of midfielder Paul Pogba leaving Old Trafford before the closure of the European transfer window.

The Premier League transfer window came and went without a move for the Frenchman, but there is still the risk that one of Europe’s big guns could attempt to lure him away before the deadline on September 2.

That looks highly unlikely as United would obviously not be able to bring in a replacement, and although they were happy to let Romelu Lukaku join Inter Milan, the same cannot be said of Pogba, who is set to stay for at least another 12 months.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over the summer, with his openness about a desire for a new challenge elsewhere compounded by comments from his agent Mino Raiola. But unlike fellow wantaway star Lukaku, Pogba has actually knuckled down during pre-season and provided two assists in the 4-0 win over Chelsea in United’s Premier League opener.

The midfielder was naturally upbeat after that victory but talk swirled once more when he also admitted “there’s always that question mark” about his future.

However, Solskjaer made light of the remark ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash with Wolves and is convinced that Pogba will still be a United player on September 3 when the latest deadline has passed.

“You always put question marks around Paul,” Solskjaer said. “I don’t think it’s odd saying enjoy playing, I have fun with my team-mates, I enjoy what I’m doing, I love my job and enjoy the game.

“Of course, that sentence with the question mark about him, there’s always question marks about Paul. There’s not one press conference that I’ve not answered a question about Paul Pogba. Eighty per cent of what he said was that he enjoyed that game and his time here.”

Asked about the other 20 percent, Solskjaer said: “That’s the question mark. Is he questioning you or are you putting question marks on him? I’ve got absolutely no concerns on Paul.” — AFP.