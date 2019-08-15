Bouncer menace – Promoters unite

By Trust Khosa

Music promoters have appealed to the President’s Office to intervene as they are losing money and valuables to rogue bouncers during live shows.

So dire is their situation as thieves and thugs masquerading as bouncers have become a menace during their gatherings where they steal from innocent fans after gaining free entry.

To date, the bouncers have caused quite a stir at Club Las Vegas, Premier Tobacco Auction Floors, Cook Out festival, Soul Jah Love album launch held at Harare gardens last Friday and most recently at the Madirirano Special edition in Highfield where they left a trail of destruction.

The ugly scenes of violence prompted event organiser – Simbarashe “Bodyslam” Chakare – to quit music promotions after he lost everything to bouncers.

However, Chakare had had a change of mind 48 hours later after the intervention of fellow promoters who urged him to soldier own.

Chakare has since lodged a complaint with the police with indications the rogue bouncers are likely to be brought to book for theft and causing public violence.

Newly elected chairperson of the Zimbabwe Music and Art Promotions Josh Hozheri said it was high time promoters unite and appealed to the highest office on the land – President’s Office – to intervene.

“We are worried by want happened in Highfield last weekend where Simbarashe Chakare was a victim of bouncers or can we say thugs and thieves.

“We managed to identify the two bouncers – Gideon Sanyangore and Brendon Chipunza – who caused a scene at the show and lodged a complaint with the police.

“Investigations are underway and we are not going to pre-empt it because it is being investigation,” he said.

After the violent attack which left Chakare and his wife traumatised, Hozheri said they have started writing letters to the relevant office to intervene.

“When all the violence broke out in Highfield, I was there and I was shocked to receive death threats as well and I have since lodged a report at Mabelreign Police Station under RRB number 4149142. H-Metro