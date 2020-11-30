Zanu-PF youth executive arrested for violence

By Michael Magoronga

ZANU-PF Midlands provincial youth executive member, Tapiwa Muto was on Thursday arrested in connection with violence that rocked the party’s primary elections early last month.

Muto (36) who is secretary for education in the provincial youth league, is accused of orchestrating the violence that caused the abrupt suspension of the primary elections pitying Energy “Dhala” Ncube and Kandros Mugabe.

Muto has since been arraigned before Kwekwe Magistrate Mrs Samukelisiwe Gumbo facing charges of public violence, one count of murder and two counts of assault.

Mrs Gumbo granted Muto $2 000 bail on assault charges to 11 December and urged him to approach the High Court for the bail on other cases.

The High Court granted him $2 000 bail on murder and public violence cases and remanded him to the same date.

Magistrate, Mrs Florence Nago delivered the bail ruling and ordered Muto to report once every fortnight at Mbizo Police Station and continue residing at his given address among other bail conditions.

The State led by Ms Ethel Bhumure has it that on 4 October this year, at around 1pm, Muto in company of others who have since been arrested and some who are still at large, hit people with stones, slapped and punched them as well as damaged vehicles.

The accused also allegedly deflated four vehicles by removing stick valves and further damaged windscreens of other vehicles during the melee.

The accused also reportedly stole property from and manhandled police officers in the process.

In the second offence of murder, on 11 December 2019, around 4PM, Muto together with Tafadzwa Rodgers, Wiseman Ngwenya, Raymond Chinouya and one Petros and others who are still at large, took Andrew Moyo to the Zanu-PF Kwekwe Headquarters where they took turns to assault whim with switches, slaps and a log.

Moyo later died from the wounds.

On assault charges, on June 2018, around 6:30PM, Muto was with others who are still at large at Mbizo 4 shopping Centre.

Muto and company had a misunderstanding with Kennedy Tumwe over political issues.

Tumwe was allegedly assaulted punched and slapped several times on the face.

On the second count, the complainant is not mentioned in court papers but is an alleged MDC-T supporter.

The unknown male had a misunderstanding over political issues and they again assaulted him.

The two made police reports.

Charles Chigomere of Mutatu and Associates Legal Practioners represented the accused. The Chronicle