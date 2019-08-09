Brother stabs sister in a failed rape attempt

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A woman from Shurugwi is lucky to be alive after she was stabbed several times on the neck and buttocks by her brother in a failed rape attempt.

Benedict Munazvo (20) of Zhaugwe Village in Shurugwi South was dragged to court by his sister Kudzai Munazvo (19).

He appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Mr Tavengwa Sangster charged with attempted murder. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to August 16.

It is the State’s case that on July 11 and at around 5pm, the accused met the complainant on her way from the fields near Gwechechwe River.

He blocked the complainant’s way and grabbed her by the neck threatening to kill her if she made any noise.

He throttled the complainant and pushed her to the ground. He then tried to remove the complainant’s panties but he failed as she pinned her legs together.

Seeing that the complainant was resisting, Benedict produced an Okapi knife and stabbed the complainant twice on the neck and four times on her buttocks.

Upon realising that he had injured his sister, he fled from the scene leaving the Okapi knife behind.

With blood oozing from her wounds, the complainant managed to walk to a nearby homestead to seek assistance.

She was rushed to Zhaugwe Clinic where she was transferred to Shurugwi District Hospital and was further transferred to Gweru General Hospital.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Benedict’s arrest.

Miss Bertha Bore prosecuted. B-Metro