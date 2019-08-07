VP Chiwenga ‘remarkably stable’

Chinese medical experts attending to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga have completed extensive tests and are now beginning treatment, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a statement yesterday, President Mnangagwa revealed that VP Chiwenga’s condition remains “remarkably stable”.

VP Chiwenga last month left South Africa, where he was receiving treatment, for China. The transfer followed a decision by Zimbabwe and China to allow Chinese experts to join fellow experts in Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice-President.

“Further to my communication last month updating the Nation on the condition of our Vice-President, Dr CGDN Chiwenga, I wish to add that the Vice-President has now completed extensive tests required by the Chinese Medical Team attending to him, thus paving way for the commencement of actual treatment.

“While it is still too early in the treatment process, I am advised that the Vice-President’s condition remains remarkably stable, with the initial strict regimen imposed on him at the time of his admission being gradually eased to allow greater access by close family members. Arrangements are underway already to ensure close family members are within call of the Vice-President,” President Mnangagwa said in the statement.

Regimen refers to a prescribed course of medical treatment, diet, or exercise for the promotion or restoration of health.

President Mnangagwa promised to continue keeping the nation posted on VP Chiwenga’s health but said he would do so while observing respect for patient confidentiality. The Chronicle