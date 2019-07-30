No joy for Zim drug smuggler in SA

By Thupeyo Muleya

The 38-year-old Zimbabwean woman, who was arrested by South African authorities recently in connection with the smuggling of drugs worth R2 million into that country via Beitbridge Border Post, has been denied bail for the umpteenth time by a Musina Magistrate Court.

Mavis Busisiwe Thandeka is believed to be part of a racket moving illicit drugs across the border.

Initially, the case was being handled by South African Police Services detectives, but investigations were recently taken over by the neighbouring country’s specialised crime unit, the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson for Limpopo Province Captain Matimba Maluleke said Thandeka had been further remanded in custody to August 5 pending trial.

The suspect was busted on May 11 at around 6am while travelling from Zimbabwe to the neighbouring country during routine police border patrols.

“It is alleged that on Sunday (11 May) at around 6am, our members were performing their normal duties at the Beitbridge Port of Entry in the Musina Policing area when they searched the luggage belonging to a 38-year-old woman.

“During the search, Police found 15xCrystal meth drugs with the estimated street value of over R2 million. Preliminary investigations revealed that this woman was travelling from Harare in Zimbabwe to South Africa,” said Capt Maluleke.

The smuggling of drugs and explosives between Zimbabwe and South Africa’s boundary line is on the increase.

Over 40 people have been arrested between 2015 and 2017 with similar contraband.

In 2015, two women from Bulawayo aged; 41 and 23 were fined R20 000 each for smuggling 180 detonators into the neighbouring country.

The other group of 14 men was intercepted in July (2014) at an illegal entry point along the Limpopo River carrying a contraband of detonators worth R350 000 and were fined R30 000 each. The Herald