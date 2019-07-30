Tanya Muzinda to be honoured in Ghana

By Ellina Mhlanga

Female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda’s profile continues to grow after it emerged she is set to receive an award at this year’s Child Summit and Awards in Accra, Ghana, in September.

In an invitation letter dated July 26, 2019, the organisers indicated that Muzinda will receive an award under the category African Child Sport Personality of the Year.

The awards are expected to take place on September 7 in Accra and they will run under the theme “Strengthening Child Protection Systems in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Muzinda has made a name for herself in a male-dominated field and has won various awards at national and regional level, including the Junior Sportswoman of the Year at the 2018 African Union Sports Council Region Five Regional Annual Sports Awards.

“The Advisory Board Council of the Pan African Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (PALEDEC) in partnership, with International Human Rights Commission, respectfully writes to notify you as an award recipient at the 3rd edition of the Child Summit and Award scheduled to (be) held in Accra, Ghana from the 7th of September 2019 under the working theme “Strengthening Child Protection Systems in Sub-Saharan Africa.’

“The award category is for the bravest and most daring, as well as the most strategically sound and forward-looking child with measurable achievement in sport.

“The conferment is based on recommendation of your exceptional demonstration of excellence in sport with numerous record breaking feats like the first female to win a Moto since its inception, the first female to become a motocross champion in Zimbabwe since it was started in 1957 amongst other achievements.

“This has set you apart as a role model setting the pace for other children to follow,” reads part of the letter.

Muzinda’s father Tawanda said this was a huge development for Tanya.

“She is overwhelmed by that because this one, I believe, is a big award than the RASA, this is continental, so she has conquered Africa as far as junior sportswoman are concerned.

“So, she is excited but you know Tanya she is always humble and quiet,” said Tawanda.

This year’s edition will draw participation of 250 highly recognised leaders and stakeholders in various sectors of industry, government, business and humanity from across Africa and live streamed for a global audience. The Herald